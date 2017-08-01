After Two Jail Stints, He Now Helps Other Inmates: How dance changed one man’s life in Gurgaon jail and outside it

Govind Singh at Bhondsi Jail Govind Singh at Bhondsi Jail

Ever since he was convicted in a case of theft and assault in 2004, and sentenced for 10 years, Govind Singh’s life has revolved around prisons — first as an inmate, and now as the project coordinator for India Vision Foundation (IVF), a role that takes him to a Faridabad prison each day. There, he works towards “reforming other convicts”, using his own story as an example.

Singh was sent to prison for beating up a man and sending him into coma for a month, as well as stealing gold and cash. Singh, however, claims he was wrongly convicted. Between 2004 and 2016, Singh served two stints in Bhondsi jail, with a gap of two years in between. He was released on January 23, 2016. “The first time, I spent my days in the barracks, where I was idle. The other inmates there would spend all their time planning and plotting, trying to motivate each other to join hands and undertake other crimes after being released. I knew that to keep myself together, I needed something to stay busy,” said Singh.

The death of his father also increased the pressure on Singh, making him realise that he needed to develop “some skills” to get a job after being released. Working towards this goal, in 2013, Singh began working in the prison mess, making rotis for the inmates. It was, however, in 2014, that he discovered the activities that would change his life.

“My curiosity was aroused when I heard about the classes (offered by IVF). When I discovered they were offering dance classes, I signed up. That changed my life,” said Singh. His “discipline” led to Singh being named the “peer leader”, a role that made him responsible for ensuring that classes went smoothly. In an attempt to assist Singh in the process of reintegration, IVF offered him a job as a project coordinator at the Faridabad prison upon his release in 2016. For a year now, Singh has spent each day travelling to Faridabad from his home in Govindpuri, where he lives with his wife, whom he married two months ago.

His work at Faridabad prison is not entirely unfamiliar to him, with his duties being similar to those he would perform as a peer coordinator at Bhondsi jail. “At that time, the project coordinator would come only once a week, so I would perform some of his duties. Even in Faridabad, the work is similar — making sure classes are carried out properly, arrangements are made for them beforehand, ensuring inmates attend on a regular basis and encouraging new ones to join,” he said.

Life after prison, however, has not been easy, said Singh, who has had to overcome the “social prejudice”, and initial hesitation from the woman he would go on to marry. Over time, however, Singh’s job has led him to financial stability. “I left the prison a new man, and people now see that. I have a kind of positive energy in me, and a desire to do good,” he said.

