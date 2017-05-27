After ‘terror input’, 10 more PCR vans with NSG commandos

Latest News
The ‘Parakram’ vans will be stationed at Vijay Chowk, Palika Bazar and IP Marg among other places.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:May 27, 2017 5:54 am
The Parakram vans are GPRS-enabled and fitted with pan-Delhi wireless communication.

Concerned with multiple warnings about a possible terror attack in the capital, Delhi Police Friday decided to place 10 PCR vans, manned by National Security Guard-trained drivers and commandos, at vulnerable spots.

The ‘Parakram’ vans will be stationed at Vijay Chowk, Palika Bazar, IP Marg, Select Citywalk Mall in Saket, Vasant Kunj Mall, Pacific Mall, Netaji Subhash Place market and mall complex, Akshardham Temple, Lotus Temple and Jhandewalan.

The Parakram vans are GPRS-enabled and fitted with pan-Delhi wireless communication. Each van will be manned by an NSG-trained driver, an in-charge and three commandos. The contingent also comprises nine women commandos.

