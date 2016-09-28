After teachers announce boycott, Delhi police to step up security at exam centres

Delhi Police have decided to deploy heavy security arrangements in all examination centres Wednesday after several teachers’ association decided to boycott the examination and stage a protest outside all centres.

A senior police officer said they received inputs that teachers associations’ are planning to stage a protest outside all examination centres, and stop all students from entering the premises. “In all the eleven districts, a special meeting was called by the DCPs concerned. After identifying the examination centres, they have made special security arrangements,” added the officer.

President of the Government School Teachers’ Association (GSTA) C P Singh said, “We have called for a total examination boycott on Wednesday. We have appealed to all the teachers to not report for invigilation. Our demands must be met. Mukesh Kumar was a dedicated teacher and this should not have happened to him.”

On Tuesday, protesting teachers disrupted exams in about 300 schools in the city. There are 1,100 government schools in Delhi. The education department has asked teachers to report for duty and has maintained that exams will be held as per schedule Wednesday.

The GSTA has also held the Delhi government responsible for Kumar’s death and has demanded a compensation of Rs 2 crore for his family.

The teachers’ body also wants the Chunauti 2018 scheme – which aims to improve the learning levels of students – to be rolled back. The scheme is applicable to students between classes VI to IX.

The list of demands includes decreasing the School Management Committees’ powers as “the committee members encouraged unruly behaviour in the school”, said Singh.

