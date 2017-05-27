After surprise visit to Delhi hospital, CM Arvind Kejriwal tells chief secretary to act

Arvind Kejriwal at the hospital on Thursday. (Source: Express Photo) Arvind Kejriwal at the hospital on Thursday. (Source: Express Photo)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed the chief secretary to visit the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, which the CM visited on Thursday, and submit a status report on the availability of medicines and condition of the hospital by next week. According to government sources, Kejriwal was miffed at the Action Taken Report (ATR) filed by the hospital and the attitude of the Medical Superintendent (MS) on duty.

“The CM had observed how testing kits were not available for even tests like blood sugar, liver function test and kidney function test. Patients were forced to get tests done from private labs. In the ATR, the hospital administration has said that blood glucose testing was available round the clock and that the hospital had placed orders for liver and kidney function test kits and chemical agents, and that the order was expected soon,” said a senior government official.

The report went on to say that the hospital had not referred any patient to a private lab for tests. The report also mentions how a percentage of medicines are available in the hospital pharmacy, said the official. “The report given by the hospital is not satisfactory at all and is also argumentative in nature,” he said.

During his surprise visit on Thursday, Kejriwal raised three main points — many medicines not being available in pharmacies, a depleted store of surgical consumables and complaints that contract employees were not being paid regularly. “The CM was also unhappy with the entire functioning of the hospital and has raised questions on the administrative prowess of the MS,” said the official.

The MS could not be contacted despite repeated attempts. Health and education have been the two focus points of the AAP government. The government increased the budget for health and education to around 12 per cent of the total budget since it came to power, which was a 23 per cent increase as compared to the Congress government. After AAP was routed in the MCD elections, the party has decided to focus on reconnecting with the public.

