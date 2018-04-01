After standoff with police, two held for stealing cows

Two persons from the Mewati gang have been arrested for allegedly stealing six cows from Dwarka (Representational Image) Two persons from the Mewati gang have been arrested for allegedly stealing six cows from Dwarka (Representational Image)

Two persons from the Mewati gang have been arrested for allegedly stealing six cows from Dwarka. Police said the PCR staff who attended the call regarding the incident and reached the spot had a violent standoff with the gang, with shots being fired and gang members pelting stones at the police party and injuring several policemen. In a bid to flee, the accused had even rammed their vehicle into the PCR van, police said.

Confirming the incident, DCP (PCR) Devender Arya said that two persons, Liyakat Ali and Taj Mohammad, were apprehended after a chase by the police party. “The tempos that they were travelling in was carrying bags filled with stones, and six cows were found tied with ropes. The cows have been sent to a gaushala in Najafgarh,” Arya said.

Police said the incident took place on the intervening night of March 30-31.

During questioning, the accused admitted they had come to Delhi from Mewat to steal cattle, police said.

