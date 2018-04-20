After stabbing employer, man commits suicide

A police team reached the spot and found Premlata Gaba (55) lying on the ground with an injury to her head. A police team reached the spot and found Premlata Gaba (55) lying on the ground with an injury to her head.

A 22-year-old man committed suicide after stabbing his employer, in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar. DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said a PCR call was received at 11.51 pm Wednesday, at Govindpuri police station, that a woman had been stabbed at her auto spare parts shop. A police team reached the spot and found Premlata Gaba (55) lying on the ground with an injury to her head. “She was taken to Safdarjung hospital. She said she had been assaulted by her employee, Rohit (22). He had been working for her for close to two years,” an officer said.

On Wednesday evening, Premlata told police that Rohit came to the shop and stabbed her with a kitchen knife. Police said Rohit then went home to Sangam Vihar. “His mother asked him if he had stabbed his employer… after which he hanged himself from the ceiling fan. A case under relevant sections has been registered based on Premlata’s complaint. Inquest proceedings into Rohit’s suicide are being conducted,” Biswal said.

