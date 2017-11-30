After six deaths inside truck, families left with questions, regret

Angan Lal, father of one of the victims, at the mortuary Angan Lal, father of one of the victims, at the mortuary

At the onset of every autumn, Devender would rally the men from his village, located in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur district, to work as wedding staff in Delhi. Every winter, around 10 men from Charu Beta village would work for five months in the capital, attend numerous weddings, and return.

However, until Tuesday, no one knew that Devender and the two other men, who left with him, would not make it back to Charu Beta. Devender, along with five other wedding staff, suffocated after they slept next to a tandoor inside a trailer truck near Delhi Cantt.

On Tuesday, when the supervisor of the catering company they worked for tried to wake them up, he found that the men had died in their sleep. The post-mortem of the four men was conducted at Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital, while the hospital staff waited for the families of two other men who had died later during treatment.

Police said that they are waiting for the FSL report in the case, and have been questioning the employees at the catering company. “It still appears to be a case of death due to negligence, but the FSL report would shed more light on the matter,” a senior police officer said.

“Most of them were from our village. Devender had asked Amit and Anil to work as wedding staff in Delhi. They had grown up together playing in the same lanes,” said Daljeet, Devender’s brother.

At the DDU mortuary, the family members of the dead said that it had been well over two weeks since they last spoke to the men. They further said that with low paying jobs in construction and farming sectors, the men usually left for Delhi to work as wedding staff during winters.

“Many of us do not have our own fields to till. One of the best paying jobs are that of a mason or if one manages to get to work in someone’s field,” said Roshan, Amit’s brother. Kamal was the lone citizen from Nepal who had died in the trailer truck. Two of his family members arrived from Gurgaon after they were informed about the incident.

“Kamal used to work in hotels in Himachal Pradesh. This was the first time he was working in Delhi. Kamal had a young daughter and he thought of earning some money in the weddings. We have told his mother and wife that Kamal was injured. They have a weak heart,” said Dev, Kamal’s relative.

Angan Lal had warned his son Anil not to take up work in Delhi. The father-son duo had worked together in Rudrapur and the previous owner had not yet paid Anil’s dues. “I spoke to him 15 days ago. He had told me that he would return with the money earned from Delhi and make a stop in Rudrapur to take his salary. But if someone is destined to die… how can one stop it?” Lal said.

