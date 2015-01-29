After Rahul’s promise, party to provide flats, property rights to slum dwellers

Rahul Gandhi.

A day after Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi promised Delhi’s poor the right to housing, the party released a draft of a possible Act to provide housing, shelter and property rights to slum dwellers.

Introducing the draft bill, AICC general secretary Ajay Maken said, “The purpose of the Act is to ensure housing, shelter and property rights to slum dwellers, who do not own land in urban areas,” he said.

Maken said slum dwellers will be given flats with a carpet area of “more than 25 sqm and up to 40 sqm”. The woman head of he family will be given legal documents of entitlement to this property.

The proposed law guarantees “basic civic services”, including drinking water, drainage and sanitation, electricity, road and street lighting, in all slum development plans.

He said slum dwellers will be included in the planning and the Act will ensure that they are able to raise money for their housing units like any other property owner. “No money will be taken from slum dwellers. A ‘slum redevelopment fund’, with funds from budget allocations of local bodies, the Delhi government, Government of India and CSR, will be utilised,” he said.

