After protests, women at Jamia hostel can stay out till 10.30 pm

“As per our demands, he promised them greater accessibility to hostel premises, reading room and common room in every hostel with 24 hour facility, improvement in food quality,” said a student “As per our demands, he promised them greater accessibility to hostel premises, reading room and common room in every hostel with 24 hour facility, improvement in food quality,” said a student

Following protests by students, Jamia Millia Islamia has extended the curfew timing from 8 pm to 10.30 pm for women residing in the college hostel. The protest against the rule broke out when a hosteler from the Hall of Girls Residence in the university was allegedly not allowed to collect food she had ordered because of the curfew timing. Since then, women residents have been holding conversations, debates and general body meetings inside the women’s hostel and have held multiple rounds of negotiations with the administration. However, their demands had not been met. So, on Monday night, they held a demonstration outside the hostel gate to send a strong message to the administration.

“In response to our primary demand of extending the curfew timing of the women’s hostel to 10.30pm, the administration tried to placate the situation by offering a mere reinstating of the four ‘late nights’ a month with prior ‘parental’ permission. But we refused to budge, and ultimately, the Provost had to agree to our demands,” said a member of Pinjra Tod, a group which has been fighting against discriminatory rules for women.

The Proctor of the university has given students assurance in writing. “As per our demands, he promised them greater accessibility to hostel premises, reading room and common room in every hostel with 24 hour facility, improvement in food quality, removal of the rule that requires students take ‘permission’ for taking ‘leave’ 24 hours earlier, and a guarantee that no disciplinary action will be taken against students involved in the protest,” said a student. On Tuesday, the women students held a victory march.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App