After protests continue, SSC to recommend CBI probe into paper leak

At the protest outside the SSC office. (Express Photo/Abhinav Saha) At the protest outside the SSC office. (Express Photo/Abhinav Saha)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Sunday decided to recommend a CBI inquiry into the allegations of paper leak in the Combined Graduate Level (CHL) Examination Tier-II, held on February 21 this year. “The commission agreed recommending to the Department of Personnel and Training to request the government to conduct a CBI enquiry into the allegations of leak of questions of Paper-I and other related issues,” the SSC said in a statement. Aspirants had been protesting the alleged paper leak for the last six days.

In the wake of the protests, the JLN Stadium Metro station remained shut Sunday as well. “As advised by police, the JLN Stadium station will remain closed today also till further directions,” a DMRC official said.

Earlier in the day,BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari and some students met SSC chairman Ashim Khurana. Tiwari also met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and urged him to look into the allegations. “The Home Minister assured the delegation the government would not allow any injustice,” read a statement issued by the Delhi BJP unit. BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi met the SSC aspirants and appealed them to defer their agitation.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya