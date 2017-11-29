After months on the run, youngest sarpanch held for ‘murder, extortion’

Ram Kumar Meena Ram Kumar Meena

Two years ago, Ram Kumar Meena made history after becoming the youngest sarpanch in Rajasthan’s Kodiya village. What followed, however, was an operation by Meena and his brother Rajesh Kodiya to expand their criminal network to several pockets surrounding the village, Rajasthan Police said, adding that the duo allegedly extorted money from villagers, set up fake job rackets and murdered rival gangsters.

Meena, his brother and half a dozen associates had allegedly shot dead Hemraj — a member of the rival Anandpal gang — in September this year. After the murder, Meena went missing from his village, moving to dingy hotels along the Rajasthan border and eventually making his way to Delhi’s Dwarka.

On Tuesday, a Crime Branch team supervised by ACP Jasbir Singh and headed by Inspector Attar Singh intercepted a white Verna car with a Gujarat number plate. “We managed to arrest the two brothers and one Dhara Singh. The brothers were involved in a range of criminal cases — from murder, extortion to rape and dacoity. Rajesh has seven cases against him while Ram Kumar has six cases on similar charges in Rajasthan,” said DCP Crime (Cyber and FICN) Bhisham Singh.

According to a senior police officer from Rajasthan Police, the trio had been on the run for the past two months. “The brothers come from a very wealthy family. Their father was a teacher and had a good standing in the village. He was also a former sarpanch from Thandi village. However, the two brothers allegedly took to crime,” the officer said.

The Kodiya gang started by extorting money and eventually graduated to elaborate fake job rackets in which government jobs were promised to locals, police said. Rajesh completed his graduation from Jaipur and then pursued an LLB course. During his time in college, he allegedly killed his batchmate in 2010. Following his arrest and subsequent release, Rajesh did a brief stint as a clerk in SBI, but was fired after police verification. “He went back to farming and eventually got into crime, forming the Kodiya gang,” Bhisham said.

