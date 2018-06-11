After months, Kejriwal attacks PM, says Modi and LG coordinating bureaucrat crisis in Delhi

“The BJP is rattled by our good work mainly because they are being questioned by the people as to why their governments are not being able to deliver in the areas of education and healthcare like our three-year-old government in Delhi.” (File) “The BJP is rattled by our good work mainly because they are being questioned by the people as to why their governments are not being able to deliver in the areas of education and healthcare like our three-year-old government in Delhi.” (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged Monday that the Prime Minister’s Office and Lt Governor Anil Baijal were “coordinating” the ongoing agitation of the bureaucrats in the city government. Kejriwal’s direct attack against the Prime Minister came after a prolonged period when he refrained from targeting the PM as part of a change in the Aam Aadmi Party’s strategy.

Addressing a press conference at his residence, Kejriwal said, “People keep saying Kejriwal has not said anything in the past one year. An undue advantage of that silence was being taken.”

“The attacks on us have intensified over the last three months. The BJP is rattled by our good work mainly because they are being questioned by the people as to why their governments are not being able to deliver in the areas of education and healthcare like our three-year-old government in Delhi,” he told reporters.

He alleged that officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have photocopied “3 lakh pages of papers relating to the mohalla clinics” in the last few days while also randomly picking up files from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), which he heads in lieu of holding the water portfolio.

On the agitation of the IAS officers, Kejriwal said despite repeated requests to L-G Anil Baijal that the “strike” be declared “illegal”, the latter has not paid heed. He said officers were being called by the investigating agencies only to be “abused and threatened”.

“Ask any IAS officer, they would not be able to specify any reason behind the strike. The PMO is behind the strike and is getting the LG to coordinate the entire thing. I will meet the LG this evening and urge him again to declare the strike as illegal and take action against the errant officers,” he said.

The IAS officers had suspended all forms of communication, except written, with the ministers of the elected government following an alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by two AAP MLAs at Kejriwal’s residence during a meeting on the night of February 19.

“They can’t go on a strike according to service rules. I have repeatedly requested the LG announce the strike illegal. LG has refused to issue any written order. On February 26, February 28 Deputy CM Manish Sisodia wrote to the LG with the same demand. On March 1, I wrote. I met the LG on February 28, May 16. Ministers Gopal Rai, Sisodia, Satyendra Jain met him on May 24, June 7. But to no avail,” Kejriwal said.

He also released a list of pending cases against Delhi ministers filed by the CBI and the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) since 2015 and dared the agencies to take action.

