After meeting with Kapil Mishra, L-G Anil Baijal comes under AAP fire

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

AFTER DISSIDENT AAP leader and sacked minister Kapil Mishra met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday to discuss his ongoing crusade to “expose corruption” within the AAP, the party reacted sharply and asked why Baijal’s office had the time to meet a “suspended MLA” but not others. The AAP also questioned where Mishra was procuring documents pertaining to departments that he had never overseen.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, in an indirect attack on the L-G’s office, posed the question on why Mishra was being entertained by Baijal, while also questioning the source of documents procured by him. “These documents that he claims to have pertaining to health ministry or PWD are from departments he has never overseen. So where is he getting them from? He didn’t file an RTI. So it has to either come from AAP government officials or the L-G’s office. Moreover, all officials also report to the L-G,” said Bhardwaj.

He added, “I wanted to meet him in January on behalf of all AAP MLAs but I didn’t get an appointment because he was busy. So why does he have time for Mishra, who asks for an appointment in the morning and gets it by afternoon?” Bhardwaj also said that there should be a “standard operating procedure” to meet the L-G.

