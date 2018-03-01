After LSR, another student says hit by balloon filled with semen

Angry students marched to Amar Colony police station, demanding an FIR in the matter. (Representational) Angry students marched to Amar Colony police station, demanding an FIR in the matter. (Representational)

A few days after a student from Lady Shri Ram College complained of being hit by a semen-filled balloon, a similar incident was reported by another student of the college Wednesday. Angry students marched to Amar Colony police station, demanding an FIR in the matter.

“My friend and I were walking back to my apartment near Old Double Storey, when a balloon hit my head. It seemed like it was filled with semen because it felt sticky. We ran up to check who was throwing balloons and the owners were the only ones staying there. I have given my statement to police,” said the student.

DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal has said police are looking into the incident and so far have not registered a complaint in the matter.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya