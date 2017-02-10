After joining Congress, councillor says ‘AAP didn’t fulfil promises’

Anil Malik (right) with Ajay Maken after joining the Congress on Thursday. Express Anil Malik (right) with Ajay Maken after joining the Congress on Thursday. Express

Stating that the Aam Aadmi Party had “failed to live up to its promises,” an AAP councillor joined the Congress on Thursday. State party chief Ajay Maken and former DPCC president Arvinder Singh Lovely welcomed councillor Anil Malik into the party, and offered him a “Congress cap.” Speaking to The Indian Express, Malik said the AAP was working against the very people it had been elected by, and the hopes with which he had joined the party two years ago had been thwarted. “More than a month ago, jhuggis in my ward were demolished. I tried to get in touch with the party to stop the demolition but no one met me. If we cannot save the poor people who we swore to serve, then what is the point of it all,” Malik said.

Malik won the Nanakpura seat in the civic bypolls held in May 2016, on an AAP ticket. The Congress had won five seats in the by-election to the 13 MCD wards, while the AAP had won five and BJP three wards. Malik’s exit reduces the AAP tally to four councillors.

Malik said he had not been able to meet Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal even once since he won his seat, and that there is “no communication” between the party and its elected representatives. “The popularity of the AAP has dropped significantly and the people of Delhi are prepared to let them know,” Malik said. He also claimed that the MLAs of the party were not cooperating with elected representatives in other wings, and that his attempts to hold a meeting with the party leadership was not successful.

Maken said Malik joined the Congress without any pre-condition. His wife, Sundari Malik, had contested the 2012 MCD elections on a Congress ticket. Maken added that the leaders of the AAP were beginning to feel suffocated. “Anil Malik joining the Congress is a clear indication that the AAP has not fulfilled the promises made to the people living in JJ clusters and unauthorised colonies,” said Maken.