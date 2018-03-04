After HC order, Delhi govt schools revert to offline admissions

For this academic session, parents seeking admission for their children in entry-level classes in Sarvodaya Vidyalayas will have to go to schools, fill up forms and submit them. For this academic session, parents seeking admission for their children in entry-level classes in Sarvodaya Vidyalayas will have to go to schools, fill up forms and submit them.

For the first time last year, the Delhi government had held online admissions for government schools. This year, however, it has gone back to the offline mode following a Delhi High Court order. Officials said the decision was also taken following several complaints about faulty allocation of schools.

For this academic session, parents seeking admission for their children in entry-level classes in Sarvodaya Vidyalayas will have to go to schools, fill up forms and submit them. There are about 400 Sarvodaya Vidyalayas in the capital, which have classes from nursery up to Class XII.

The court order comes on a petition moved by NGO Justice for All on behalf of a child who has four fingers. It challenged the submission of Aadhaar card for admission to these schools.

“When we told the judge about the petition by this child, the court asked the government to follow their earlier circulars which advocated offline registration for admission,” said advocate Khagesh Jha, from the NGO.

The government has now made Aadhaar an optional proof of residence. Education department officials could not be reached for comment on the matter.

Last year, many children from a particular neighbourhood were allotted schools in far-off areas. Parents had to visit the district education offices to get admission to a school in their neighbourhood.

Besides, several instances were reported of girls being allotted seats in Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalayas.

“A child in Tughlaqabad lost an entire year because of such a goof-up. She could not get admission to nursery. I am not very sure if she will qualify for admission this year. The decision to go back to offline mode is a great one,” said Arvind Singh of NGO Matri Sudha.

Distribution of forms will begin from March 3 and the last date for submission is March 17. Admission to these schools is held through a draw of lots.

