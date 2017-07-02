After day of rain, three dead in electrocutions across Delhi

Police said the guard, Partho Laskar, was trying to connect the charger with the live wire in the panel when he was electrocuted. (Representational) Police said the guard, Partho Laskar, was trying to connect the charger with the live wire in the panel when he was electrocuted. (Representational)

Following a day of rain across the capital, three people were electrocuted in separate incidents across the capital. In the first case, a 40-year-old lineman working with the Delhi electricity department was found dead in his office in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area Friday night. Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Milind Dumbere said Roy had cycled to work and collapsed as soon as he reached. He was taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

“Roy has a burn injury on his toe. We believe it to be a case of electrocution. Police have visited the spot but the exact cause of death can be confirmed only after the post-mortem report is out,” the DCP said. In another incident on Friday morning, a 23-year-old security guard, who worked at Rose Garden in Chanakyapuri, was electrocuted while trying to charge his phone in a high tension electrical panel.

Police said the guard, Partho Laskar, was trying to connect the charger with the live wire in the panel when he was electrocuted. He was taken to Safdarjung Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Police said his body has been sent for an autopsy and his family has been informed. In the third incident, a 32-year-old electrician died while working at a construction site in north Delhi’s Civil Lines on Thursday night. According to police, Chataram stepped into a pool of rain water and came in contact with a live wire. He died on the spot. A case was registered at Civil Lines police station. Officials said the Safdarjung observatory had recorded 15.9 mm of rain till 8.30 am Saturday.

