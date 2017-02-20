After CP cave-in: Delhi buildings under scanner, traders on tenterhooks

The cave-in took place on February 2. Express photo The cave-in took place on February 2. Express photo

Around eighty years ago, a portion of D-1 in Connaught Place’s Odeon Cinema building was home to then four-year-old Satish Sundra, his brother and his parents. During the day, this was where his father ran a toy store. And after working hours, the family would sleep at the back of the shop.

The shop, Ram Chander & Sons, is believed to be the oldest toy store in the capital. It also happens to be located less than 500 metres from L block in CP’s middle circle, where a portion of a roof collapsed on the night of February 11 — the second cave-in in less than a fortnight.

Sundra has a simple theory which explains the cave-ins: “The top floors were meant for residential purposes, and the ground floor for commercial establishments. Upar makaan, neeche dukaan was the principle CP was built on.”

Changing face

The early years of Connaught Place saw the white colonnaded buildings constructed in two concentric circles, housing no more than 50 shops. It was often frequented by royal families from princely states, viceroys and, later, prime ministers.

“As a child, I remember various maharajas, field marshals, viceroys and governor generals visiting CP. Later Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajendra Prasad would come here in bagghis. There used to be a movie theatre here, and people would dress up formally, wearing bows and ties. The movie hall had a bar where visitors would enjoy a drink or two before or after the screening. There used to be a sense of security here, I cannot say that about CP today,” Sundra says.

At present, only 29 residential units remain, as opposed to nearly 2,500 commercial ones, NDMC officials say. Traders maintain that the last four years have seen restaurants and bars mushroom in the area. The jury is still out on whether that’s a good thing.

Most traders maintain that the two incidents — on February 2, when a large portion of Block C caved-in, and on February 11, when the ceiling of Odeon Sweets collapsed — have come as a rude shock. “I hope this is an eye-opener for people running businesses here. I don’t think they realised the amount of damage and load these buildings have witnessed of late,” says a member of the New Delhi Traders Association.

Increasing burden

According to NDMC officials, the “natural decline in strength of a building” and “Changes in the structure of the building by its occupants” are probable causes for wear and tear that CP is showing signs off. “Alterations have been made in buildings by occupants and the usage of the structure has also undergone considerable change. Natural ageing of the building is another factor,” says NDMC chairperson Naresh Kumar.

In the aftermath of the two incidents, the council has initiated inspection of the buildings, and asked shop owners to provide structural stability certificates within two weeks.

Traders running their business in CP, meanwhile, speak about the losses suffered in the past decade. “For four-five years leading up to the Commonwealth Games, Metro construction was taking place in CP and we ran into huge losses. Shortly after that, the CP Redevelopment Plan was implemented, where a lot of changes on the facade of the building took place. Our business was further reduced. The project was supposed to be completed by 2011 but it dragged on till 2013,” says Manoj Agarwal, who runs Mohanlal Sons, a garment store in B block.

Aimed at “restoring lost glory”, the Redevelopment Plan involved “restoring the heritage facade of the whole of CP”. It also included “redesigning of parking arrangement, roads and pavements, lights, drainage, sewerage and electrical systems, re-landscaping of the central plaza, standardising signage and modernising existing structures”.

But the project was silent on the strength and stability of the buildings. With the council closing down operations on rooftops in Connaught Place, and proposing to make it a pedestrian-only zone, traders feel business will be further. “Why would customers want to park their vehicles elsewhere and come here to shop?” asks Agarwal.

Traders who moved to the area recently express similar concerns. “Almost everyone has taken loans to set up a business here. People have mortgaged their houses. Just for infrastructure in an area of 1,000-1,500 square feet, a minimum investment of Rs 50 lakh is needed,” says a restaurateur.