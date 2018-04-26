After complaint, Delhi police probe death of 4 dogs

olice said they were also checking if somebody had intentionally killed the dogs using their vehicle olice said they were also checking if somebody had intentionally killed the dogs using their vehicle

Delhi Police has started a probe into the mysterious death of four dogs in southeast Delhi’s Sunlight Colony. A case under Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act has been registered after police received a complaint from a resident on April 16.

According to police, complainant Ashish Kumar, an animal rights activist, told them that in the last three days, he had noticed that dogs were either going missing or were found dead. “It’s sort of a pattern. I noticed since I often feed dogs. I don’t know who killed them, but the manner in which they died seems similar. Bodies of two dogs were found near a gate on April 14,” Ashish told The Indian Express.

Ashish alleged that there might be someone who doesn’t like dogs behind the alleged killings. “Today, one of my friends talked to an in-charge from the civic agency of this locality, who told her that he has been discovering carcases of dogs from various parts of the locality,” Ashish claimed.

Police said they have conducted a post-mortem examination on the bodies of the two dogs, which highlighted the cause of death as “severe internal bleeding and fractured mandible due to vehicle impact”. Police said they were also checking if somebody had intentionally killed the dogs using their vehicle. “We have questuioned several and also collected CCTV footage,” said an officer. When contacted, DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said they were probing the case.

A civic agency employee, who did not wish to be named, said he found at least seven carcasses in the last three weeks in separate parts of Siddhartha Extention’s pocket C. “Dogs often die when they come under the wheels of a vehicle, but over the last few days, that number has increased. I buried their bodies near a drain here,” said the employee.

