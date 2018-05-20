UP: After ‘bribe rate list’, an auto ride by SSP to check if police doing their job

On Friday morning, screenshots of an alleged “rate list” had been circulated on social media platforms and also sent to state police headquarters. On Friday morning, screenshots of an alleged “rate list” had been circulated on social media platforms and also sent to state police headquarters.

A day after a “rate list” of bribes allegedly taken by police officers from local businessmen was circulated on social media, the district police said it had immediately jumped into action. Dressed in plainclothes and commuting in an autorickshaw and later a private vehicle, the district police chief took a tour of the area under his jurisdiction to “check” if officers were doing their job.

“SSP Gautam Budh Nagar Ajaypal Sharma had flashed a private vehicle number in the district, which meant it had to be tracked. The SSP himself was sitting in that vehicle and conducting a check. During this inspection, PRV 1844 was found to be negligent in their duty and sub-inspector Rajvir was suspended. PCR van 22 was awarded Rs 500 for being alert. No complaints of instances of illegal collection of money were received by the SSP during last night’s inspection,” said Hans Raj, PRO, Gautam Budh Nagar police.

On Friday morning, screenshots of an alleged “rate list” had been circulated on social media platforms and also sent to state police headquarters. The list had phone numbers of nine local businessmen and alleged amount paid as bribes to various police officers in the district. The SSP had dissolved the Special Operation Group and sent 16 officers to police lines as punishment. An inquiry committee headed by SP City Arun Kumar had also been ordered.

Late Friday night, SSP Sharma first took an autorickshaw before shifting to a Toyota Fortuner.

“The registration number of this Fortuner was shared on wireless network. At one barricade, this car was stopped by some policemen. However, the SSP did not stop at the barricade and his car was driven past it. A constable chased the Fortuner and trained his gun. But when he saw the SSP, he realised it was an inspection. That team was given a reward. However, another PCR van did not act when the SSP’s vehicle crossed it, despite a message to look out for the car being flashed. The sub-inspector attached to that PCR has been suspended,” said Hans Raj.

This is not the first time an SSP of Gautam Budh Nagar has carried out such an inspection in plainclothes, inside a private vehicle and late in the night. Two years ago, the then SSP of the district had hopped on a Royal Enfield bullet, with the SP RA riding pillion, in order to check alertness among junior officers.

