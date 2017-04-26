After AAP’s poor defeat, party’s Delhi Convenor Dilip Pandey resigns

Latest News
After Delhi picks BJP in the MCD polls, Dilip Pandey resigns after three years since he assumed the convenor role

AAP's Delhi convenor Dilip Pandey resigned after his party stood second in MCD polls. (File Photo)

Taking responsibility of Aam Aadmi Party defeat in the MCD elections, Dilip Pandey has resigned as party’s Delhi convenor. With regard to his resignation, the AAP leader, who took over as the convenor of the Delhi unit in July 2014, tweeted, “I have resigned from the post of AAP Delhi Convenor, conveyed to National Convenor @ArvindKejriwal to give this responsibility to someone else.”

 

The BJP retained the MCD winning 181 seats, pushing Aam Aadmi Party to the second with 48 seats. Congress’ poor run continued in MCD polls as well as the party managed to win just 30 seats.

Pandey, a crucial cog in the party’s machinery, was overseeing MCD campaign and strategy along with AAP’s Delhi in-charge Ashish Talwar. Two days before the poll results, Pandey had expressed apprehension that the MCD poll results could be “rigged” and the ground for it was being prepared by “floating” exit polls predicting a BJP sweep.

Earlier in the afternoon, Aam Aadmi Party Chief and Chief Minister of Delhi congratulated BJP for its victory and was expecting cooperation in the days coming ahead for the betterment of the state.

 

The ranks and files of the Congress also saw some announcement of resignations. While Ajay Maken quit as the Delhi Congress Chief, PC Chacko decided to step down as party’s in-charge in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated people of Delhi for the mandate.

 

(With Inputs from PTI)

 

