After four year gap, vintage car rally returns to Delhi

The Statesman 52nd Edition of India's Oldest Vintage and Classic Car Rally underway in Delhi.

In 2006, Kashif Siddiqui bought a Willys MB jeep for Rs 1,60,000 from Uttarakhand and spent Rs 6 lakh on its restoration. Since then, every year, he has spent at least Rs 2 lakh for maintenance of the vintage car.

For the last three years, he has not been able to showcase his prized possession to the world as the National Green Tribunal had, on November 26, 2014, banned plying of all diesel and petrol vehicles that are older than 15 years.

However, two months after the NGT in December 2017 allowed vintage cars to ply on the streets of Delhi for rallies and exhibitions, Siddiqui rallied his car around at The Statesman 52nd Edition of India’s Oldest Vintage and Classic Car Rally — flagged off from Connaught Place on Sunday.

“It is my celebrity moment — to tell people that this car was used during World War II or to show them how a cannon can be attached to it,” he said. The rally saw a fleet of over 100 vintage cars — ranging from a 1939 Wolseley to a 1960 Sunbeam Alpine.

Ashok Bhatia, a retired Chartered Accountant, who owns 1935 Austin 7, said, “Only passion can make driving these cars possible. You spend lakhs on maintenance; the parts are not easily available in India, and if it breaks down, there are select mechanics who can deal with it.” Most participants of the rally said that while keeping vintage cars is a matter of pride, the problem lies in restoration, maintenance and parking.

Anand Kashyap, who owns a Rover P2 Saloon and four other vintage cars, said, “You cannot keep these cars in the open. You need a garage. Since it is difficult to get hold of so much space, I keep two at my office and one at home. The other two are mostly at the mechanic’s for restoration. Sometimes, I ask my drivers to take them out for a spin so that the cars don’t get ruined.”

