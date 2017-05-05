African women involved in alleged racial attack on Delhi Metro, strip to protest

The women in the metro. (Screen grab/YouTube) The women in the metro. (Screen grab/YouTube)

Barely a month after a slew of racial attacks against African students in the National Capital Region, a new case of an alleged racial attack has come to light. A video surfaced on YouTube showing a scene in the Delhi Metro where two African women were shouted down by a large group of men. The men were shouting “bahar nikalo inhe (throw them out)”. The two women are seen shouting back saying “You want to fight? Let’s fight”. Other passengers in the train are heard demanding that they be deboarded.

One of the women also took off her t-shirt, telling a man that she was ready to take him on. The passengers continued to scream “us ladke ki koi galti nahi hai (the man is not at fault).”

Another passenger calmed both the parties and asked them to resolve the matter and not fight. The woman then thanked the person before sitting down. The passenger also turned to the male passenger asking him to not take the matter further.

The argument was reportedly over a seat. The women demanded to sit on the seat reserved for elderly passengers or those in need. When they entered the metro, the man refused to get up. When they protested that they were eligible to sit there, he got up. However, after they sat, the group of passengers started abusing them, which is when the situation aggravated.



The incident took place just after the train started moving from Green Park metro station on the Yellow Line, as is visible from the video. The video was uploaded on YouTube on May 3, however the date of the incident remains unverified. What happened after they sat down remains unclear as well. The Delhi Metro authorities have not taken cognisance of the incident.

Earlier in April, African students were beaten and their house raided by Noida residents on suspicions of “cannibalism” after a child went missing in the locality. In 2016 as well, African students faced violence in Delhi.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd