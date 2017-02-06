Afghan national held for raping, duping US citizen

A 34-year-old Afghan national has been arrested on charges of raping an American woman and duping her of $86,000. According to police, the accused, a con artist, posed as a Dubai banker and befriended the woman on social media.

When she found out his true identity, he threatened to throw acid on her. Police believe the accused, who created several profiles on social media, may have cheated and exploited other women as well.

A case under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 376 (punishment for rape), 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion ) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC was registered.

According to police, the woman filed a complaint that the accused, Hameedullah, befriended her on Facebook posing as M K Fahim. She claimed they became physically intimate.

Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) Ravindra Yadav said, “The accused assured her that he would marry the complainant and also prepared a fake marriage document, mentioning her as his lawful wife. He then began to exploit her. Later, the accused took explicit pictures and videos of the complainant. He duped her of $86,000 on various pretexts.”

The JCP added that the complainant transferred the money through Western Union to Afghanistan. The accused then transferred the money to Delhi through alternative channels.

However, police said the woman discovered his real identity when she found him mentioned as a scammer on a website — whoscammedyou.com.

“When she confronted him, he threatened to inform the FBI that the money she transferred was ‘paid to some terrorists in Kabul’. The accused also threatened to upload explicit pictures on the internet. He also threatened to throw acid on her, following which the woman approached police,” a senior officer said.

A team, led by ACP Ishwar Singh, was formed to nab the accused. He was apprehended near a hotel in R K Puram.

Two iPhones, a laptop, documents of property purchased with the cheated money, jewellery and an Audi A3 car were also recovered. Police said the accused arrived in India from UAE in 2011.