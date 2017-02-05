Afghan man held for entering IGIA terminal on cancelled ticket

An Afghan national has been arrested for entering Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi using a cancelled ticket. The incident was reported Saturday when CISF officials found A Belai Mohammed, roaming suspiciously, officials said.

“Belai was intercepted and when questioned he said that he had entered the terminal on a cancelled e-ticket to Kuwait to see off his friend travelling to the Gulf country,” they said.

“Belai was handed over to police by CISF which has charged him for criminal trespass and other sections of IPC and arrested him as entering the secure airport terminal area using cancelled or fake tickets is a crime,” they said.