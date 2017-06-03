Afghan man detained at Delhi international airport

Security agencies at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport went into a tizzy after an Afghan national claimed he had information about a “Pakistani national in India”. He was detained by intelligence agencies, but released after sustained interrogation.

The incident took place on May 23, less than a month after a passenger, who came from Dubai, claimed that he was an ISI agent and wanted to stay in India. But investigators found that he had cooked up the story and wanted asylum in India.

Sources said the passenger, a native of Afghanistan, had arrived at the IGIA via Safi Airways flight 4Q 243 on a medical visa.

“After deboarding the flight, he approached the help desk and told them he would like to share some information regarding a Pakistani national in India,” sources said. Security agencies took him into custody and released him after questioning.

