Affluent to working class, AAP manifesto targets all

In a bid to take its promise of corruption-free municipal corporations forward, the Aam Aadmi Party Wednesday unveiled a manifesto that attempts to merge state and local governance for the first time. From simplifying building plan approvals and abolishing mutation and conversion fees for property owners, to addressing health, financial stability and sanitation workers, the AAP hopes the manifesto addresses day-to-day challenges of the affluent as well as the working class.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has repeatedly complained of multiplicity of authority in the capital as the main reason behind poor grievance redressal of residents and unsatisfactory implementation of public projects. The new proposal, he hopes, will integrate not just governance but also accountability.

“We will institute a single, unified public grievance helpline for the Delhi government and the MCD with a turnaround time of 48 hours,” Kejriwal announced during the release of the manifesto at his official residence Wednesday noon. “The Delhi government has completely destroyed the education, power, tanker, medicine and contractor mafia. AAP ne kamar tod diya hai inka. That is what we will do in the MCDs too.”

“Delhi government has done a lot in education but, till Class V, schools are under the MCD. If we win, we will bring similar changes in MCD schools and also introduce nursery and kindergarten. We promise an integrated system of kindergarden to Class XII education, wherein the transition of a student from an MCD school (Class V) to a Delhi government school (Class VI onwards) will be seamless,” Kejriwal said.

In healthcare, the party has promised to transform MCD hospitals and dispensaries to make them like Delhi government hospitals.

The AAP also promised to relax norms for approvals of building plans or minor modifications to houses, to make the process of applying and receiving certificates and licences online, and to abolish conversion and mutation fees for property owners. For tenants, a large section of whom are Poorvanchali migrants, the party promised waiver in power tariff and free water supply up to 20,000 liters per month.

Trying to take its promise of swaraj ahead — which has been the basis of AAP government’s mohalla sabhas — the party has proposed that RWAs be given a say in the expenditure of funds allocated to councillors in their wards. The party also promised that all payments to contractors will be released only after certification of good work from the RWAs and citizens.

