Advocate assaulted at Patiala House

An advocate practising in Patiala House Court was assaulted by two men while he was on his way to work on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the lawyer, identified as Mahender Sharma, had parked his car on Tilak Lane and was walking to the court when the men attacked him. Police said he was rushed to hospital and his statement was recorded a day later. A case was registered at Tilak Marg police station under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntary causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and search is on to nab the accused.

In his statement, the lawyer told police that two people, aged between 30 and 40 years, asked for his phone. When he refused to give it to them, the men started beating him up. Police added that one of the accused punched the lawyer’s face and threatened to kill him.

A senior police officer said that they are looking into all possible angles, including that of personal enmity. “The accused shoved the lawyer to the ground. When he started to call for help, they ran towards Harkishan Public School. We are scanning CCTV footage of the area to identify the accused,” he said.

He added that they have questioned security guards and other shop owners who were in the vicinity at the time of the incident. Police also suspect the involvement of vagabonds, usually involved in petty thefts in the area.