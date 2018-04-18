10 advisors removed: Sisodia calls it bid by Centre to undermine Delhi’s education system

Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia. (Express photo/File) Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia. (Express photo/File)

Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that the cancellation of appointments of 10 advisors was a bid to “undermine” Delhi’s advancements in education, especially with the removal of one key person, Atishi Marlena. The other nine removals, he said, are a “bid to obscure facts”.In a press conference, where Sisodia listed out Marlena’s educational qualifications and the role she played in the Delhi government’s efforts in improving the education system, he said, “Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has yet another gift for us, one that is aimed at ensuring that the good work happening in the capital comes to a halt. He wants to undermine the education system of the capital.”

Marlena is the point person for key educational projects such as schools of excellence, happiness curriculum and the government’s efforts to improve functioning of state-run schools.

Sisodia argued that the Modi government had added names of nine others, but the aim was to remove Marlena. “She has studied at St Stephens College, Oxford University, and is also a Rhodes Scholar. She has been working with the government for a salary of Re 1 per month. Modi has advisors who explain to him how to protect BJP leaders who rape young girls and we have advisors who help us educate young girls,” he alleged.

“Every state has these posts; they also existed during the Sheila Dikshit government,” he said.

