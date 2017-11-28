Ad board falls on woman’s head at Connaught Place clothing store

The board which fell on the woman, who claimed that staff did not come to her aid The board which fell on the woman, who claimed that staff did not come to her aid

A shopping spree at clothing store H&M in Connaught Place took a turn for the worse for a 28-year-old PR manager, who had to be hospitalised after an advertising board inside the store fell on her head. The woman, in her complaint, alleged that no one from the store came to her aid, and that the staff were more bothered about checking the board.

Eventually, two medical students from RML Hospital saw the unconscious, bleeding woman, and rushed her in an autorickshaw to Lady Hardinge hospital, where she received four stitches to the head, she said.

DCP (New Delhi district) B K Singh said police have registered an FIR under IPC Section 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) at Connaught Place police station after the woman submitted a complaint.

The woman, Neha Kapoor, a resident of Pitampura, said, “The incident took place on November 20 when I went to the clothing store in Connaught Place after work. I was checking clothes on the ground floor when an advertising board fell on my head and I fainted.”

She alleged that she was lying inside the store in an unconscious condition for “around 30 minutes”. “Instead of helping me, they (the store staff) were more concerned about their advertising board. However, other customers who were present there started shouting at them and I was lucky as two medical students came to my help. I was taken by them to Lady Hardinge hospital in an autorickshaw. I was shocked as neither the store staff nor security personnel offered any help,” alleged the woman, who works at a five-star hotel.

Meena Sethi, a customer who was present at the store, said, “We got scared when she fainted. No one from the store came to her help till we shouted at them.”

Police said a PCR call was received but by the time officers reached the spot, the woman had been taken to the hospital.

Police later met the woman, and she told them she had received four stitches. Doctors, in her medicolegal report, said that she had received injuries after an advertisement board fell on her, an officer said.

When contacted, Dhatri Bhatt, the head of communications at H&M, said, “After the accident took place… the customer was rushed immediately for medical support. The store manager went to the hospital to help the customer with assistance, medical or otherwise. Since the customer was discharged, the H&M team has on several occasions been in touch with her family to ascertain her recovery and if any assistance is needed.”

