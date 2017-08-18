Admitted to Safdarjung hospital: Hit by car, man waits for help on road for 12 hours, gets robbed

Delhi High Court Delhi High Court

After filing an FIR over alleged corruption in procurement of medical equipment at a government hospital, the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) submitted a status report in the matter before the Delhi High Court on Thursday.

ACB officials told The Indian Express that they have named 15 government officials in the FIR. Special Commissioner of Police (ACB) M K Meena said the FIR was lodged on August 10 and they submitted a status report before the HC on Thursday.

According to the complaint, anomalies were found in procurement of equipment at Aruna Asaf Ali Government Hospital in Civil Lines, north Delhi, following which a complaint was lodged with the ACB. Subsequently, a petition was also filed in the Delhi High Court.

