Admitted to Safdarjung hospital: Hit by car, man waits for help on road for 12 hours, gets robbed

Hit by an unidentified vehicle, a 35-year-old man kept lying on the road for over 12 hours, waiting for someone to come to his aid. Except, no one did. Instead, passersby allegedly took away his mobile phone, bag and Rs 12 he had in his pocket.

The incident took place near ISBT, Kashmere Gate in north Delhi’s Civil Lines.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Jatin Narwal said they have lodged a case under relevant sections of the IPC and launched a probe. “We have also added sections related to his valuables going missing from the spot,” Narwal said.

The victim, identified as Narender Kumar from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, is a driver. His wife and three children are back home. He was eventually taken to a nearby hospital by a PCR van around 6 am, and was later referred to Safdarjung Hospital.

His brother, Rajkumar, told The Indian Express that Narender was returning to Bijnor from Jaipur when the incident took place.

“He reached ISBT around 5 pm on Tuesday. He was crossing the road, to board another bus to Bijnor, when he was hit by a speeding car. He briefly lost consciousness,” said Rajkumar, who came to Delhi after being informed about the incident.

“He is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital. He told me he was lying on the road the entire night but no one helped him. He received wounds on his back and spine because of which he couldn’t get up. His mobile phone and a bag containing clothes, which were flung into the air when he was hit, were taken away by people. He was offered water by a passerby, but the person took Rs 12 from his pocket, saying ‘nothing comes for free’,” said Rajkumar.

Police said they eventually received a call on Wednesday morning from a passerby about the man lying on the road. A PCR van reached the spot and took Narender to a nearby hospital.

Police said Narender is out of danger but has received injuries to his legs, back and spine. Rajkumar said he was shocked at how people could treat a fellow human being this way. Police said they are looking at CCTV footage to figure out which vehicle hit Narender.

