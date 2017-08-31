‘Administrative lapses led to 2012 ventilator deaths’

Police later arrested two persons working for PSE — the firm managing oxygen supply in the hospital’s gas plant (Representational) Police later arrested two persons working for PSE — the firm managing oxygen supply in the hospital’s gas plant (Representational)

Five years after delay in payment to the company supplying oxygen led to the death of five patients on ventilators at Delhi government’s Sushruta Trauma Centre, the Delhi Medical Council has observed there were “administrative lapses”, and has asked the Delhi government “to fix responsibility and initiate corrective action”.

Submitting the findings of the inquiry report into the 2012 incident, Dr Girish Tyagi, secretary, Delhi Medical Council, said, “We have come to the conclusion that there was no negligence on part of the doctor. At the time of incident, it has been found, all the five patients were revived — but later died because of their illness. The lapses were purely administrative. We have recommended the government to fix the accountability.”

In December, 2012, four critically ill patients, who were on ventilator in the intensive care unit, died after oxygen supply from the Sushruta Trauma Centre gas plant snapped. Police later arrested two persons working for PSE — the firm managing oxygen supply in the hospital’s gas plant. A case of negligence was registered against the company.

