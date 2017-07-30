Adarsh Nagar: Station where 20-yr-old was killed ‘notorious for crime’

The platform where the man was killed. Officials said broken walls at several points on the premises could be how criminals manage to sneak in and out. Gajendra Yadav The platform where the man was killed. Officials said broken walls at several points on the premises could be how criminals manage to sneak in and out. Gajendra Yadav

Two days after a 20-year-old was beaten to death by three men at Adarsh Nagar railway station, ostensibly over Rs 1,500 he had borrowed, questions lingered over why no one from the crowd came forward to help him. According to officials and those who regularly commute from the station, the area has gradually become a “hub of petty crime”, which could explain why people thought twice before intervening on Thursday. A railway staff member, who did not wish to be identified, said, “A murder is extreme but crimes have become common here. Several gangs operate in the area. We occasionally see two people holding a knife to a commuter, asking for his belongings. If the person resists, they call other members of their gang and beat him up.”

Just a day after the murder, the spot witnessed a phone snatching, a railway staffer told The Sunday Express. “We heard screams of ‘chor chor’ and saw a head constable and a home guard chasing a man who had snatched a commuter’s mobile phone. Even as he was being chased, he snatched another phone. But when he realised police were getting close, he threw the phones and escaped through the broken fence at the station. All of this happened with dozens watching,” said the staffer, adding that the broken walls at several points could be how such criminals manage to sneak in and out.

On Thursday, too, one of the accused was nabbed by a head constable and a home guard deployed at the station. The station has two platforms with a foot-overbridge between them. While the offices of the station master and station superintendent are at platform number 1, there is no police booth. Some broken seats and unkempt bushes make up platform number 2. Right next to the station is Asia’s largest vegetable market, the Azadpur Mandi. Several encroachments, mostly in the form of huts and shanties, have come up in the vicinity.

“People who take the train every day are well aware of criminal elements in the vicinity. After sunset, if a train is standing between the two platforms, staff avoid being on platform number two,” a railway officer said. A signal department helper, posted at the station for many years, said he and his colleagues have also been the target of criminals.

“Recently, two of my colleagues were overpowered by four men, who took their torch, phones and money. Since then, we have stopped carrying phones while operating on the tracks at night,” he said. Sushil Sharma, who takes the train from the station daily, said, “Youths throw stones at commuters, and as soon as they drop their phones, they grab them and run away.”

