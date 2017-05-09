Ad spending: Delhi HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt, L-G reply

Delhi High Court. Delhi High Court.

The Delhi High Court Wednesday issued notice to the Centre, Delhi government and L-G Anil Baijal seeking their reply on AAP’s plea against an order to recover Rs 97 crore from it for the cost incurred by the Delhi government on advertisements.

Earlier, a three-member panel had said the Delhi government has “misused” public money on political advertisements. This was in contravention to the Supreme Court’s directions pertaining to content regulation in government advertising, the committee had said in 2016.

In March 2017, the L-G had directed the chief secretary of Delhi government to recover the money within a month, following which AAP moved the court.

The AAP has sought quashing of the demand notice issued by the Department of Inform- ation and Publicity on L-G’s direction.

