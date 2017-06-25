Act against CM as per law, says Delhi Governor Anil Baijal

Delhi L-G Anil Baijal has asked the principal secretary of vigilance to take “action as per rules”, in a plea seeking prosecution sanction against CM Arvind Kejriwal in an alleged PWD scam. This prompted a sharp response from the AAP, who, while referring to Baijal as a “BJP agent”, claimed that he was “misusing his constitutional post”.

The case pertains to three FIRs that the ACB lodged last month after a complaint was filed by Roads Anti-Corruption Organisation founder Rahul Sharma. Sharma alleged irregularities in the grant of contracts for roads and sewer lines in 2015-16. One of the FIRs has been registered against the company of Kejriwal’s late brother-in-law Surender Kumar Bansal. Kejriwal has not been named in the complaints, but on June 7 Sharma filed an application to the L-G seeking prosecution sanction in the cases against Kejriwal.

On Saturday, in a written communication, principal secretary (vigilance) Ashwani Kumar, said a representation from Rahul Sharma has been sent for necessary action as per rules.

AAP spokesperson Ashutosh attacked the L-G, claiming that he was using both Sharma and sacked minister Kapil Mishra to “tarnish” Kejriwal’s image by “misusing his constitutional post”.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App