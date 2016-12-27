‘Act against advocates who locked judge in courtroom’

The Delhi Judicial Service Association has passed a resolution condemning the “professional misconduct” by advocates in Patiala House Court with Metropolitan Magistrate Aashish Gupta. The association has also requested the Delhi High Court to take “stern action” against “erring” office bearers and advocates.

The Sunday Express had reported that Gupta had informed the Delhi High Court he was “threatened” and “locked” inside his courtroom by a group of lawyers. “The office bearers and bar members have crossed all limits of decorum,” the resolution said.