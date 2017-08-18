Acid attack draft rules delayed, CM Arvind Kejriwal orders probe

Arvind Kejriwal Arvind Kejriwal

Draft rules, framed by the Delhi government to regulate the sale of acid, which were submitted to the Lieutenant Governor in April 2015, await approval till date due to delay, “creating suspicion of vested interests”, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The CM also asked L-G Anil Baijal for his approval, and directed the Home Secretary to probe the delay.

As per a Supreme Court order in 2013, the Draft Delhi Poison Possession and State Sales Rules for regulating the sale of acid were submitted to the L-G on April 13, 2015, and were also “advertised for seeking objections, etc, for publication after 45 days”, said Home Minister Satyendar Jain’s file noting.

The SC had directed States and Union Territories to frame rules to regulate the sale of acid and other corrosive substances, and make acid attack a non-bailable offence. The noting further stated that this was first delayed with the “various offices” of the Home Department till September 18, 2015, “according to the File Monitoring System records”, and then in “one particular office from 18 September, 2015, to 18 November, 2016.” Jain noted that it is a “matter of grave concern” that “despite repeated SC directions and reminders, the matter was inordinately delayed so far”. “The file has now been submitted on (August 12, 2017) for approval of certain amendments in already approved draft rules and for publication,” Jain said.

Kejriwal, meanwhile, directed the Home Secretary to take action, and said the probe can also be referred to the CBI.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App