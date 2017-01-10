‘Accused was in love with victim’s wife’: 2 held for murder in Delhi using poisoned injection

(From left) The victim Ravi Kumar; Aneesh Yadav, who allegedly planned the murder, his accomplice Prem Singh (From left) The victim Ravi Kumar; Aneesh Yadav, who allegedly planned the murder, his accomplice Prem Singh

A 28-year-old banker was murdered using a poisoned injection, allegedly by a 30-year-old man and his accomplice, police said. The main accused, a gym trainer, was in love with the victim’s wife and was infuriated because she refused to leave her husband, police said.

According to police, the incident took place on the evening of January 7, when the victim, Ravi Kumar, who worked at Sadar Bazar, was heading home. Police said a man came from behind and injected “a chemical” in his neck. Before Kumar fell unconscious, he tried to overpower the accused and raised an alarm, which prompted his colleagues to come to his rescue.

Police said Kumar was rushed to St Stephen’s Hospital nearby, where he died of poisoning the next day. A case was registered at Sadar Bazar police station, and the two accused were arrested. A senior police officer said it appeared to be a case of contract killing.

“Kumar was injected on his neck by one Prem Singh, a physiotherapist. He told police he had murdered Kumar after being approached by his friend Aneesh Yadav, a gym trainer. Initial investigation revealed that Yadav planned the murder as Kumar’s wife was in a relationship with him before she got married,” said additional DCP (north) Esha Pandey. Police said Singh allegedly took Rs 1.5 lakh from Yadav for the murder.

“It looks like two chemicals were mixed into the injection. The drugs have been identified as Midazolam and Fortwin. We are seeking medical help for clarity,” said the police officer.

Police said Kumar’s wife broke her relationship with Yadav after she got married in February last year. Yadav, too, got married in July but they kept in touch.

“Yadav’s wife got to know about this and she left him. Yadav then started pressuring Kumar’s wife to leave her husband, which she refused. This irked Yadav and he planned the murder,” claimed the police officer.

Police said Singh had also made an attempt on Kumar’s life in October, when he injected the same chemical while he was in an auto. But Kumar survived at the time and did not file a complaint, his father Pramod, an ex-serviceman, said.

“When we reached the hospital on Sunday morning, his neck was swollen. He passed away in the evening,” Pramod said. “I wish he had filed a police complaint the last time.”