Accused, two Ryan officials sent to judicial custody

The bail plea of two members of the management of Ryan International School, Bhondsi, arrested in connection with the murder of seven-year-old Pradyuman, was rejected at a special court in Gurgaon on Monday. The accused have been remanded in judicial custody until September 29. The main accused in the case, bus conductor Ashok Kumar, who contended that he has been wrongly accused of the crime, has also been sent to judicial custody for the same period. Kumar also contended that he confessed to the crime because he was “being tortured in police custody”.

The two officials from the school management — Regional Head Francis Thomas and Human Resources head Jeyus Thomas — had been arrested under Section 75 of the JJ Act. Additional Sessions Judge Rajni Yadav rejected their bail plea on the basis of two arguments made by special public prosecutor Anurag Hooda: That their release on bail may give them the opportunity to hamper the “fresh investigation” by the CBI, and that the three-member committee formed by the district administration has found several “blatant lapses” on part of the school.

