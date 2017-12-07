Accused switched off phones on day of murders, but recce gave them away

Five of the arrested accused in police custody on Wednesday. (Express Photo) Five of the arrested accused in police custody on Wednesday. (Express Photo)

The accused in the Mansarovar Park murders were aware their cell phones can give away their location, so they left the gadgets switched off at home when they went to commit the crime, police said Wednesday.

This, they thought, would ensure that police have no way to link them to the murders. What they didn’t remember, though, was to leave their phones at home when they conducted a recce of the spot 10 days before the crime.

During the investigation, the Crime Branch thoroughly studied a one-month ‘dump data’ of mobile phones active in and around the house. Police found that the mobile phones of Vikash, Anuj and Neeraj were active near the house on September 25, 10 days before the murders.

“During questioning, when they were asked to clarify about their movements 10 days before the incident, they failed to explain why they were near the house,” said a police officer.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Alok Kumar said that in March, Vikash and Neeraj had allegedly robbed a liquor godown in Faridabad. At the time, their group members had told them to switch off their mobile phones while committing the robbery. “Even while committing the robbery at MS Park, they did not steal any electronic gadgets such as laptops and mobile phones,” said Kumar.

The expertise of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) G Ramgopal Naik, who is also a doctor, also helped crack the case. After seeing the manner in which the injuries were inflicted, Naik concluded that the accused would have some knowledge of the human anatomy.

“I read the report and found that knives were pumped into vital organs. Many of them had seven-eight inch deep wounds,” said Naik. Eventually, it turned out that Vikash was a sweeper at a hospital. Anjali sustained 30 injuries, while the others had 10-12 injuries, said Naik. Police said the accused fled around 4 am on foot, and distributed the cash and jewellery at a park near GTB Hospital. They switched on their phones the next day.

