Accused still at large: Mother of rape victim shot at in Jamia Nagar

A 47-year-old woman, whose minor daughter was raped 10 days ago, was shot at in southeast Delhi’s Jamia Nagar on Friday morning. Police said the incident occured while the mother-daughter duo were on their way to a hospital. DCP southwest, Romil Baniya, said, “While the woman and her daughter were going to the hospital on Friday at around 8.45 am, she was fired upon from behind. The attacker was a young boy, who fled from the scene with his associate on a motorbike. A case of attempt to murder has been registered.”

Police said that the woman has sustained a superficial injury on her waist. She is currently being treated at the AIIMS trauma centre.

Meanwhile, the police took the minor rape victim with them to conduct raids at suspected areas. The DCP said, “The accused had covered their faces so we are not sure of their identity,” adding that, “the accused of the rape case is still absconding and raids are being conducted at possible hideouts.”

DCW chief, Swati Maliwal, said, “The case was registered 10 days ago and the accused is still at large… We are waiting for the mother to recover and then we will proceed.”

The minor had told police that a 36-year-old man used to sexually assault her and had even clicked photographs of her, with which he used to blackmail her. According to the FIR, the girl was blackmailed several times in November when she came to know of her pregnancy. “When she informed the accused, he asked her to get the child aborted. She refused and hence the accused threatened to kill her,” said the FIR. The FIR further stated that along with the main accused, there were three others who also sexually assaulted the victim.