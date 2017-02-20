Accused offered a lift: Woman raped near Delhi’s Hauz Khas Village

With several police personnel present in the vicinity, and a police booth and PCR van barely 50 metres away, a 23-year-old woman from Manipur was allegedly raped near Hauz Khas Village by a man who offered her a lift.

Police said the woman left Hauz Khas Village with her cousin and friends at 11.45 pm and was trying to hail an auto or a cab to return to her home in Munirka when two men approached them.

Police said that the spot was crowded, and the woman got separated from her cousin and friends. She asked the accused if he knew where her cousin was, and he told her she had gone with his friend. He said his car was parked nearby, and asked her to come with him, saying he would drop her home.

According to police, the accused took her to an isolated spot at the adjoining Deer Park and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

A case has been registered at Safdarjung Enclave police station and teams have been formed to nab the accused.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south district) Ishwar Singh confirmed they have registered an FIR.

Police said the woman and her friends had reached Hauz Khas Village at 8 pm in an autorickshaw. Police said that on her way back, the woman tried to stop several autorickshaws, but no one was willing to make such a short trip to Munirka.

“That’s when the man approached her. He told her his car was parked near Deer Park,” police said.

The woman said that while she was following the accused, he told her he knew a short-cut and took her to an isolated stretch in the adjoining Deer Park area, where he allegedly raped her.

“After sexually assaulting her, he managed to escape. The victim lost consciousness. When she came to her senses, she realised what had happened and approached a police booth, near Hauz Khas Village, around 2.45 am,” police said.

DCP Singh said efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the accused. “Vital clues have been gathered and a breakthrough is likely soon,” he said.

Officials of the south district police said they have detained nearly 100 people, including local cab and autorickshaw drivers, so far. “Police believe the accused started following the woman from the restaurant, and waited for an opportunity to approach her. Nearly 10 teams have been formed and special staff of the south district has started scanning CCTV cameras for clues,” police said.

Last month, a 21-year-old JNU student was allegedly raped by two Afghan nationals, whom she met in Hauz Khas Village.