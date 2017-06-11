IPS officer’s brother held for father’s murder

Representational Image Representational Image

Nearly a month after the father of IPS officer Sanjeev Tyagi was shot dead at his Ghaziabad residence, police have arrested Sanjeev’s brother on charges of murder. “Anuj Tyagi was arrested around 9 am from the residence of his friend. A Toyota Fortuner and one .30 bore pistol along with cartridges have been recovered from his possession,” Akash Tomar, SP City, Ghaziabad, said.

The incident took place on May 11. The family heard a gunshot and found Ishwar Tyagi (65) lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to a private hospital in Ghaziabad, where doctors declared him dead.

During interrogation, the accused maintained that “he was the fourth brother”. “He told police that his elder brother ran an institute in Mumbai, while Sanjeev Tyagi was an IPS officer. His younger brother runs PACE institute in Delhi and is also preparing for exams. He said he has studied till Class XI,” police said. The accused told police that despite his family being “well off”, they gave him “little or no money”. “He claimed his father wasn’t willing to pay for his expenses,” the officer said.

The accused claimed that he confided in his friend, who told him to “kill his father and get all his money”. “After some time I hatched a plot to kill my father,” the accused told police.

An FIR was registered under Section 302 of the IPC at Kavi Nagar police station, naming Anuj as the accused. At the time of filing the complaint, police had said the accused was “suffering from schizophrenia” and was “undergoing treatment”.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App