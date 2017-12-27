Accused in Rs 3,700-crore ponzi scam held in Pune

The Noida STF arrested Ayushi Mittal, one of the accused in the alleged Rs 3,700-crore ponzi scam that she, along with her husband, Anubhav Mittal, engineered in the city. The scam — illegal online schemes that claimed to offer returns in exchange for liking pages — had six lakh subscribers operating under the name ‘Social Trade’, police said.

Anubhav had floated a company, Ablaze Info Solutions, to run it and had involved a number of Bollywood celebrities for its promotion, police said.

He added, “The STF officials reached Pune on Monday. Ayushi was arrested from Sai Ganga Society in Kondhwa. She was produced before a court in Pune, which granted her transit remand. The STF official may reach Ghaziabad with her Wednesday.”

Ayushi had been absconding since February when the scam was busted in Noida. The STF had earlier arrested Anubhav, his father Suneel Mittal and five other persons in this case.

