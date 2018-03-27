Accused in BJP leader’s murder surrenders

The brother of Amit Kasana, another “wanted criminal”, told police that he too will surrender. The brother of Amit Kasana, another “wanted criminal”, told police that he too will surrender.

Less than 24 hours after two alleged criminals were shot dead in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar, Sheru Bhati — an accused in the murder of local BJP leader Shiv Kumar Yadav — surrendered before police. The brother of Amit Kasana, another “wanted criminal”, told police that he too will surrender.

On Monday morning, Bhati reached Bisrakh police station in Greater Noida West. “I am from Ganghol (in Greater Noida). I read in the papers that I have been made an accused in a case under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 120 (criminal conspiracy). I have come here to surrender,” Bhati said.

Prabhat Dixit, PRO, Gautam Buddh Nagar police, said, “He carried a reward of Rs 50,000 for his arrest. We recovered a 0.32 pistol and live cartridges from his possession and arrested him.

By evening, Kasana’s family members also reached Dadri police station. “My brother is an accused in two-three cases. We fear that he might be shot dead in an encounter. Hence, in the next two-four days, as soon as we establish contact with my him, my uncle and I will make him surrender in front of the SSP,” his brother, Sohit Kasana, said.

