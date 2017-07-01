Tilak Nagar accident: At least 12 injured as car rams into other vehicles, driver arrested for drunk driving

Latest News
According to DCP West, the driver, under the influence of alcohol, was heading towards Tilak Vihar in his car around 9:30 pm, and after he lost control of the vehicle he drove into passersby.

New Delhi | Published:July 1, 2017 4:44 pm
Tilak Vihar accident, drunk driving, erickshaw driver injured, Indian express, India news, Delhi accident The accused driver Anup Kumar is arrested and the injured were sent to the hospital. (Source: File Photo)
At least 12 people were injured after a car rammed into other vehicles, including over seven e-rickshaws, a scooter and cycle rickshaws at New Delhi’s Tilak Vihar area on Thursday night. The accused driver, Anup Kumar, was arrested and the injured were sent to a hospital.

According to DCP West, the driver, under the influence of alcohol, was heading towards Tilak Vihar in his car around 9:30 pm, and after he lost control of the vehicle he drove into passersby. Soon after the incident, the PCR police reached the spot, Balmiki Mandir 80 Gaj Harijan Colony, and found the offending vehicle bearing number DL-2CZ-8477.

A case has been registered and further investigation is going on.

