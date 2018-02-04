ACB to probe graft charges against ex-Waqf Board chief

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan (File photo) AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan (File photo)

The Delhi government’s Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has launched a probe into allegations by AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, including one against former Delhi minister Haroon Yusuf, alleging corruption in the functioning of the Delhi Waqf Board, officials said.

The anti-graft body has written to the Delhi Waqf Board, asking it to provide files and papers related to Khan’s allegations, a senior official of the Board said.

The ACB has also handed over a questionnaire to the Waqf Board, seeking details of the issues raised.

“By illegal and unlawful taking over of the employee of Delhi Waqf Board in his personal service, Haroon Yusuf converted a valuable resource of the Waqf Board into his own personal use thereby causing wrongful gain to himself and loss to the Board,” Khan had alleged. His other complaints pertain to leasing of the Board’s 62-bigha land at Punjab Khod near Narela at lower prices and hoarding of contracts, causing “huge losses” to the Board.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App