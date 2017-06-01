ACB raids in Delhi after Kapil Mishra’s allegation of medical scam

Kapil Mishra has also claimed to have found “life-saving drugs” dumped in three trucks in the basement of a government hospital.(File Photo) Kapil Mishra has also claimed to have found “life-saving drugs” dumped in three trucks in the basement of a government hospital.(File Photo)

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of the Delhi Police on Thursday morning launched a probe in a scam alleged in purchase of medicines by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. Searches are being conducted in various locations in the region and the anti-graft body is also likely to write to the government to share details about the procurement of medicines.

The raids come two days after sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra sought the Lt Governor Anil Baijal’s “direct intervention” in the city’s health department where he alleged irregularities in purchase of medicines and in payment to suppliers. The health department is headed by minister Satyendar Jain.

Mishra alleged, “Jain has himself admitted that Rs 300 crore have been allocated to procure medicines. The Delhi government boasts of having the highest budget earmarked for the health sector. In such a scenario how come there is a shortage of medicines? This is a scam.”

In his letter to the LG, Mishra wrote,“It is saddening that the chief minister is putting pressure on the chief secretary while keeping mum on the role of the health secretary or the health minister over the issue. I think the CM’s order, going out of way, should also be considered an act of corruption.”

Mishra, who was removed as the water minister from the Delhi cabinet, in his letter, has also claimed to have found “life-saving drugs” dumped in three trucks in the basement of a government hospital.

