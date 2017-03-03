ABVP posters across Delhi University show ‘Communist atrocities’

Delhi university’s North Campus saw posters of mutilated bodies and ransacked homes splashed all along Chhatra Marg on Thursday as the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) took out a protest march against “Communist forces” and for peace in the university. One of the hoardings has a photo of a mutilated body of an RSS worker from Kannur, Kerala, who was killed in 2008. The ABVP alleged that Communists are perpetrating violence in various parts of the country and used the photograph as evidence during the rally, which saw a participation of close to 1,500 people, including students. Kerala has seen several political killing over the past few years with members of both RSS and CPI(M) being killed.

Thursday’s march was held to protest against “anti-national” slogans that were allegedly raised at Ramjas College last week. Those present at the march also said they will not allow any “anti-national” elements on campus.

Shouts of ‘Desh main jo rehna hoga, vande mataram kehna hoga’, ‘DU against intellectual terrorism’, ‘Rapist AISA go back’, ‘DU against anti-nationals’ were few of the slogans that were heard on campus.

“There is a conspiracy to poison the environment at DU, like they did at JNU and we will not allow that. This march was in response to the recent march of Left-groups and to give them a message that DU has nationalist sentiments,” ABVP’s National Media Convener Saket Bahuguna said.

Students, teachers and alumni, many of them members of left student parties, had held a protest against ABVP on campus on Tuesday. Close to 2,000 people had participated in the protest.

Bahuguna said that putting up the posters was important to show people the real face of Communists. “People are saying that the images on the posters are horrific but imagine the torture the families of these men, who were killed by Communist goons, had to face,” he said.

Chanting slogans of “Vande Matram” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai”, the protesters started the march from the university’s Arts Faculty to several colleges carrying the Tricolour.